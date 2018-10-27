Dwayne Johnson Doesn't Mind Daughter Jasmine Waking Him Up To Play: 'I'll Always Take These Moments'

Dwayne Johnson is savoring his daughter Jasmine's "terrible twos," even in their toughest moments.
"The Titan Games" host and dad of three took to Instagram to reflect on the ups and downs of fatherhood early Saturday morning, hours after his toddler unceremoniously woke him from his slumber.
"Working late and had only 3hrs sleep when this tornado busts in our bedroom, jumps on me and pleads with me to get up and take her to my closet (she keeps toys in my closet) to play," he wrote. "We get there and then – surprise – she refuses to play and just wants me to hold her while she makes fart noises."
Despite his exhaustion, Dwayne powered through, remembering the sweet side of Jasmine's antics.
"Tired as all hell, but thought ehh there's gonna come a time, years from now, when jumping in my arms is the last thing she wants to do and ain't gonna be cool anymore,” he reflected. "So I'll always take these moments while I can."
In a photo of the father-daughter closet moment, the shirtless action star cradled the 2-year-old in his arms as she pursed her lips.
"Somewhere @kevinhart4real is crying and wishes he was her," he concluded the note, unable to resist a playful jab at his "Jumanji" co-star.
Dwayne's parenting positivity radiates from every post he shares – whether its a video of him singing a sweet half birthday song to 6-month-old Tiana while she grumpily awaits breast milk, or a snap of him patiently getting a manicure from Jasmine.
But his family-first outlook was cemented years ago, when he welcomed his eldest daughter, 17-year-old Simone, with ex Dany Garcia.
"I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have," the actor told Oprah Winfrey on "Oprah's Master Class" in 2015."I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give Simone things that I felt I never got."
