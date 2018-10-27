Dwayne Johnson Doesn't Mind Daughter Jasmine Waking Him Up To Play: 'I'll Always Take These Moments'

Dwayne Johnson is savoring his daughter Jasmine's "terrible twos," even in their toughest moments.

"The Titan Games" host and dad of three took to Instagram to reflect on the ups and downs of fatherhood early Saturday morning, hours after his toddler unceremoniously woke him from his slumber.

"Working late and had only 3hrs sleep when this tornado busts in our bedroom, jumps on me and pleads with me to get up and take her to my closet (she keeps toys in my closet) to play," he wrote. "We get there and then – surprise – she refuses to play and just wants me to hold her while she makes fart noises."

