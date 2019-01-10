Even hosts have trouble getting the timing of a show down — and it’s safe to say that Dwayne Johnson is a victim of that too!

In an exclusive clip of tonight’s episode of “ The Titan Games,” host and creator Dwayne tries to predict when each titan is going to break down the giant wall in the Hammering Ram Challenge. And unfortunately, one contestant just doesn’t seem to be sticking to The Rock’s script!

The Hammering Ram Challenge — which seems to be one of the most difficult Titan Game challenges (in our opinion) has two contestants facing off to do the following. First, hammer in a peg, which then drops a giant log down, and then requires the contestants to swing a rope to give the log momentum to knock down a giant door. It really is a Herculean feat .

Check out how things go right and wrong all at once in this hilarious clip!