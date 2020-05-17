Dwayne Johnson Is ‘Very Proud’ Of Daughter Simone For Signing With WWE: ‘It Blows My Mind’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone has joined the WWE family!

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star gushed over the 18-year-old’s exciting news when he made a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Simone is his oldest child from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.

“She signed her contract with the WWE and, you know, it blows my mind,” Dwayne said. “First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps, but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is just so important.”

The “Jungle Cruise” actor also said that his daughter is the youngest signee in the history of the organization. “So, she’s 18 now,” he said. “At 16, she was working her ass off quietly under the radar, in the ring getting thrown around, you know, all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. But she hung in there and I’m very, very proud of her.”

In February, the WWE announced Simone had officially signed with the company and started training at its Performance Center in Florida. The young athlete also celebrated the milestone on Instagram.

She wrote, ” To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this. @wwe @wwenxt.”