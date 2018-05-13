Dwayne Johnson Pens Epic Mother's Day Tribute For Girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson & Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Are Expecting Baby Girl No. 2!

Dwayne Johnson is paying tribute to his rock -- girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

The "Rampage" star wrote a 300-plus word Mother's Day ode to the singer, with whom he shares two daughters, 2-year-old Jasmine and 26-day-old Tiana.

"Happy Mother's Day to my main squeeze [Lauren], holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia," Dwayne began, referencing the sweet family photo he shared on Instagram alongside his note.

"I'm in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis," he added, before launching into an epic list of her achievements.

The "Ballers" actor lauded his love for her parenting skills ("having a two and a half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7"), her support of his career ("picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule") and her ambition in her own line of work (being "a brilliant visionary storyteller and lyrically gifted -- all qualities that are hard to tap into when you're managing this nonstop life of ours").

Happy Mother’s Day to my main squeeze @laurenhashianofficial, holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia - both our daughter’s middle names are in honor of their great grandmothers, Lia and Giavanna. I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis. Here’s a fun small recap: Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy. The “Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob” (just like daddy;) with Baby Tia. Managing multiple family properties. Managing an ever growing staff of family employees across the country. Picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule. All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer. As an artist and businessman myself, I recognize how incredibly hard this part is of her job is. She’s a brilliant visionary storyteller and lyrically gifted - all qualities that are hard to tap into when you’re managing this nonstop life of ours. But she does it like a brilliant bad ass. And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of... Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. People tell me all time after they spend time with her, “Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met”. I always say, “Yes she is and being nice runs in our family... and so does kicking ass, so don’t ever get on her bad side” Lol. And finally - of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner - she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB. Happy Mama’s Day Lauren. Take a bow and Queen it up - you’re an amazing mama and amazing mama’s make this world go around. #yvpagm x

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Dwayne then reflected on the aspect of his wife that brings him the most pride: her attitude. "Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. … Of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner -- she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB."

This is Lauren and Dwayne's third Mother's Day as parents, and it's their first with two girls. When Tiana Gia was born last month, the action star told fans that his longtime love "labored and delivered like a true rockstar."

"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Lauren] and all mamas and women out there," he wrote on Instagram.

Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson???? #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

VIDEO: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!

-- Stephanie Case

RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News