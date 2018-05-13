Dwayne Johnson Pens Epic Mother's Day Tribute For Girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson is paying tribute to his rock -- girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

The "Rampage" star wrote a 300-plus word Mother's Day ode to the singer, with whom he shares two daughters, 2-year-old Jasmine and 26-day-old Tiana.

"Happy Mother's Day to my main squeeze [Lauren], holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia," Dwayne began, referencing the sweet family photo he shared on Instagram alongside his note.

"I'm in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis," he added, before launching into an epic list of her achievements.

The "Ballers" actor lauded his love for her parenting skills ("having a two and a half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7"), her support of his career ("picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule") and her ambition in her own line of work (being "a brilliant visionary storyteller and lyrically gifted -- all qualities that are hard to tap into when you're managing this nonstop life of ours").