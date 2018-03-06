Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 2-Year-Old Daughter Was Taken To The Emergency Room

Dwayne Johnson is sharing advice and gratitude after enduring any parent's worst nightmare.
The superstar revealed on Tuesday that his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, faced a sudden health scare over the weekend, telling fans in a candid Instagram video that he spent "all night" in the hospital with his little one.
While Dwayne didn't offer specific details on the situation, he did reassure followers that Jasmine "is okay now, thank God," before also thanking the "caring and compassionate" emergency workers who stepped up to help.
From the Los Angeles Fire Department first responders and the UCLA medical staff to the 911 operator whom Dwayne said walked him through protocols over the phone, everyone involved got a heartfelt shout-out.
"We're grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back," Dwayne added in his caption.
The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star also gave his fellow parents a warm and helpful tip should they ever need to spring into action themselves.
"To all you mommies and daddies out there, you know, when emergencies like this happen I just recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible, because our little babies … they pick up on what we're putting out – especially in times of stress," he said.
Dwayne and longtime love Lauren Hashian are currently expecting another little girl, and it seems safe to say she's in good hands already.
