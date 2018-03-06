Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 2-Year-Old Daughter Was Taken To The Emergency Room

Dwayne Johnson is sharing advice and gratitude after enduring any parent's worst nightmare.

The superstar revealed on Tuesday that his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, faced a sudden health scare over the weekend, telling fans in a candid Instagram video that he spent "all night" in the hospital with his little one.

While Dwayne didn't offer specific details on the situation, he did reassure followers that Jasmine "is okay now, thank God," before also thanking the "caring and compassionate" emergency workers who stepped up to help.