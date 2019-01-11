Dwayne Johnson is shutting down some fake news.

On Friday morning, British tabloid The Daily Star published a purported interview with “The Titan Games” host, in which he appeared to make a slew of controversial remarks about the millennial generation.

The Rock was quoted as calling the age group “generation snowflake,” as well as complaining that today’s youth are “putting us backwards” and always “looking for a reason to be offended.”

The article quickly made the rounds online, with some Twitter users expressing dismay that the typically-sunny action star got so negative.

Hours later, Dwayne set the record straight, telling his fans that the story was entirely fake.

“Earlier today online, an interview dropped with me – apparently it was with me – where I was insulting and criticizing millennials,” he told his Instagram followers in a selfie video. “The interview never took place. Never happened. Never said any of those words. Completely untrue. One-hundred percent fabricated.”

Dwayne said he felt “quite baffled” when he woke up to the story, considering the quotes attributed to him were directly in opposition with his moral philosophy.

“I’ve gained such a great trust and equity with all you guys all around the world over the years, and you know it’s not a real DJ interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation or anyone,” he emphasized. “Because that’s not me, and it’s not who I am. It’s not what we do.”

“I always encourage empathy,” he added. “I encourage growth. But most importantly, I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be.”

WATCH: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises His Mom With A New House For Christmas



The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” actor also made light of the generation talk by inventing an age group his own – one with a positive connotation.

“The tequila generation! That’s a generation I just started,” he quipped. “That’s a good one. You’ll want to join it.”