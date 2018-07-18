Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Celebrates Being Named Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actor In An Emotional Instagram Post

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may officially be Hollywood's highest-paid actor, but he'll always remain the world's most down to earth celebrity.
On Monday, Forbes dropped their list of the world's highest-paid celebrities. The Rock placed fifth with estimated earnings of $124,000,000 – making him the highest-paid actor in the 20-year history of the mag's Celebrity 100 list.
Last year, "Transformers" star Mark Wahlberg topped the list with $68,000,000, while The Rock trailed behind with $65,000,000. That means the "Jumanji" actor didn't just take the crown, but he almost doubled his figure from 2017.
In case you were wondering how he scored so much dough, the 46-year-old starred in a flock of blockbusters like "The Fate of the Furious," "Baywatch," "Jumanji," "Rampage" and "Skyscraper." Plus, he also leads the hit HBO dramedy "Ballers."
Despite his huge achievement, The Rock remains more humble than ever. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share why he feels honored to top the list, thanking his audience for supporting him along the way.
"I work extremely hard but never anticipated (in my wildest dreams) I'd become the highest paid actor in Forbes' history," he wrote. "I don't have a Harvard MBA, but my business philosophy and acumen has been sharpened over time and thru failure."
That philosophy is to put the audience first, as he continues to entertain the world with his action-packed blockbusters.
"My goal when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40bucks per match (well before the bright lights of the @wwe) is still the exact same goal I have today - ALWAYS put my AUDIENCE FIRST," he continued.
"I have one boss - the world … I'm grateful to the bone and hungry to the core."
Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Because he's bringing home the bacon now!