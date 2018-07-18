Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Celebrates Being Named Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actor In An Emotional Instagram Post

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may officially be Hollywood's highest-paid actor, but he'll always remain the world's most down to earth celebrity.

On Monday, Forbes dropped their list of the world's highest-paid celebrities. The Rock placed fifth with estimated earnings of $124,000,000 – making him the highest-paid actor in the 20-year history of the mag's Celebrity 100 list.

Last year, "Transformers" star Mark Wahlberg topped the list with $68,000,000, while The Rock trailed behind with $65,000,000. That means the "Jumanji" actor didn't just take the crown, but he almost doubled his figure from 2017.