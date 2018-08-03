Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has The Most Adorable Conversation With His Baby Girl Tiana

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s baby girl already has the gift of gab!
The “Skyscraper” star just welcomed his daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, with longtime love Lauren Hashian this past April, but the couple is already having some seriously adorable conversations with their little kiddo.
On Friday, Lauren shared a video of her and Dwayne talking back to their little girl as she sweetly squeals and smiles at them.
“We love it,” Dwayne is heard saying. “Would you like to say some more?”
This “fantastic” back-and-forth continues as the couple encourages their daughter to keep up her baby talk. “Would you like those chilled, or on the rocks?” Lauren and Dwayne joke.
When he’s not starring in big screen blockbusters, Dwayne spends every moment he can with his favorite girls. In addition to baby Tiana, the couple shares their 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine. The “Jumanji” actor also parents 16-year-old Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.
Earlier this year, he gushed over the arrival of baby Tiana on Instagram.
“Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear,” he wrote.
The Rock may be a WWE champ, but he’s still a major softie.