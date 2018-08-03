Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has The Most Adorable Conversation With His Baby Girl Tiana

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s baby girl already has the gift of gab!

The “Skyscraper” star just welcomed his daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, with longtime love Lauren Hashian this past April, but the couple is already having some seriously adorable conversations with their little kiddo.

On Friday, Lauren shared a video of her and Dwayne talking back to their little girl as she sweetly squeals and smiles at them.