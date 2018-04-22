Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rents Out Movie Theater For Teen Girl Who Invited Him To Prom!

Talk about letting them down easy!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had the absolute best response after a teenage fan asked him to be her date to prom, proving once again that he's one of the nicest people in Hollywood.

Last week, Katie Kelzenberg posted a video on Twitter inviting Dwayne to join her at the dance. The high school senior pulled out all the stops for her prom proposal, even dressing up like action star and holding up a sign with the words, "Dwayne, will you 'Rock' it at prom with me?" Too cute!