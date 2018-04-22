Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rents Out Movie Theater For Teen Girl Who Invited Him To Prom!

Talk about letting them down easy!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had the absolute best response after a teenage fan asked him to be her date to prom, proving once again that he's one of the nicest people in Hollywood.

Last week, Katie Kelzenberg posted a video on Twitter inviting Dwayne to join her at the dance. The high school senior pulled out all the stops for her prom proposal, even dressing up like action star and holding up a sign with the words, "Dwayne, will you 'Rock' it at prom with me?" Too cute!

Unfortunately, Dwayne had to decline the invitation because he will be in Hawaii filming a movie. But he was so impressed by Katie's fandom and courage to shoot her shot that he posted a personal message for her on his Instagram account!

"Uncle DJ" also rented out a movie theater in the teen's hometown so she could enjoy a private screening of his latest flick "Rampage" with 232 of her closest friends with "all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume!"

SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie... everything is on Uncle DJ. ???????????? ????????!! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system... literally...RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly - you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ ????????❤️ Ps - the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego ????

If that wasn't enough, Dwayne also made arrangements with her school to have his pre-taped message played over the PA system to surprise Katie in front of all her classmates. #Winning!

"I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this," the actor wrote on Instagram. "But I'll hear about for sure and most importantly - you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I'm a lucky dude to have fans like you."

Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson: Running For President In 2024?

Oh, what a guy!

--Gabi Duncan

