Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rents Out Movie Theater For Teen Girl Who Invited Him To Prom!

Talk about letting them down easy!
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had the absolute best response after a teenage fan asked him to be her date to prom, proving once again that he's one of the nicest people in Hollywood.
Last week, Katie Kelzenberg posted a video on Twitter inviting Dwayne to join her at the dance. The high school senior pulled out all the stops for her prom proposal, even dressing up like action star and holding up a sign with the words, "Dwayne, will you 'Rock' it at prom with me?" Too cute!
Unfortunately, Dwayne had to decline the invitation because he will be in Hawaii filming a movie. But he was so impressed by Katie's fandom and courage to shoot her shot that he posted a personal message for her on his Instagram account!
"Uncle DJ" also rented out a movie theater in the teen's hometown so she could enjoy a private screening of his latest flick "Rampage" with 232 of her closest friends with "all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume!"
If that wasn't enough, Dwayne also made arrangements with her school to have his pre-taped message played over the PA system to surprise Katie in front of all her classmates. #Winning!
"I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this," the actor wrote on Instagram. "But I'll hear about for sure and most importantly - you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I'm a lucky dude to have fans like you."
Oh, what a guy!
--Gabi Duncan