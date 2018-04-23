Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes His Baby Girl Tiana Gia – See The Pic!

(Getty Images)
Say hello to The Rock's little pebble!
Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed their newborn daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, on Monday.
The "Rampage" star shared a precious photo holding his baby girl on Instagram – showing off his softer side as he cradles her with his massive biceps.
"Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," he wrote. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar."
"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there," he added.
This is The Rock's third daughter. The couple previously welcomed their first child together, Jasmine Lia, in December 2015. Dwayne also shares 16-year-old Simone with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.
Dwayne went on to pen a sweet message to his new daughter.
"I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life … Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear."
Congratulations to the happy family!