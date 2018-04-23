Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes His Baby Girl Tiana Gia – See The Pic!

Say hello to The Rock's little pebble!

Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed their newborn daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, on Monday.

Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson???? #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE

The "Rampage" star shared a precious photo holding his baby girl on Instagram – showing off his softer side as he cradles her with his massive biceps.

"Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," he wrote. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar."

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up About His Depression: 'There Is Power In Expressing Yourself'

"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there," he added.

This is The Rock's third daughter. The couple previously welcomed their first child together, Jasmine Lia, in December 2015. Dwayne also shares 16-year-old Simone with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Named 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador: Meet Simone Garcia Johnson

Dwayne went on to pen a sweet message to his new daughter.

"I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life … Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear."

Congratulations to the happy family! 

