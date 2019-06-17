Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives Inspiring Advice As He Accepts 2019 MTV Generation Award

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seriously knows what’s up!

While accepting the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the “Jumanji” star got real about the challenges he faced while trying to make it in Hollywood.

“I want to say thank you to MTV for this awesome, you know, really incredible prestigious award. I also want to thank my family at home, my girls. I got a house full of strong-ass women at home!” Dwayne said. “Of course, thank you to my team, my business partners, but mainly I want to thank the ones who make this whole thing happen. I want to thank you, the people, the fans. I thank you. All of you at home. You are the reason I’m getting this, so I want to share a really quick lesson with you guys that I’ve learned over the years.”

The 47-year-old continued his speech by revealing how he stayed true to himself while other people weren’t sure what to think of him.

“When I first got to Hollywood, Hollywood, they didn’t know what the hell to do with me. I mean, I was half-black, half-Samoan, 6 foot 4, 275-pound pro wrestler … I was told at that time, well, you gotta be a certain way. You gotta drop some weight. You gotta be somebody different. You gotta stop working out. Stop doing the things that I love. You gotta stop calling yourself ‘The Rock’ … I made a choice, the choice was, I wasn’t gonna conform to Hollywood. Hollywood was gonna conform to me … I’m proudly half-black and half-Samoan and I wanted to bring those cultures here, up here for the world to see. So, yes it’s important that you are your most authentic self.”

Adding, “And if you can hit that place, that’s when you become influential. That’s when you can have real global influence in a positive…When I was 15-years-old, I heard a quote and I will never forget it and I bring it with me everywhere. It’s ingrained in my DNA. It’s nice to be important but more important to be nice.”

The award show’s host Zachary Levi totally summed it up best when he introduced the A-lister. “Dwayne Johnson is more than just “The Rock,” he’s our rock.”