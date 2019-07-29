Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gushes Over Mom Feeling Proud of His Accomplishments

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson loves to make his mom proud!
The actor gushed to Access’ Scott Evans about what it truly means to have his mom so proud of all his huge accomplishments, including starring in the new flick, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”
Talofa lava i Hawaii nei! Even tho’ her little pebble has grown into a Rock…mom & son time in the Iron Paradise is still a must, as is the posing at the end of a workout! ALOHA FROM KAUAI!!! #TalofaKauai #Mom&Son #IronParadise #HawaiiNei #TheRock&ThePebble #He’sThePebble #Auoi
The 47-year-old star, who grew up in Hawaii, told Access why his mom, Ata Johnson, started to cry the second she heard him speak in Samoan, which is the language of their ancestors, while shooting a scene for the “Fast & Furious” spin-off.
“I look over and my mom is crying so hard,” he confessed to Access. “(They were) proud tears and I have goosebumps now.”
Adding, “She was just so proud that for the very first time in a big global movie, a popcorn movie, that the Samoan culture is being featured.”
Huge and warm mahalo to all our press friends who flew into Hawaii from all over the world to come and chat with me and my ol’ raggedy truck here that helped saved the world in HOBBS & SHAW. As always with my press junkets, I try and make ‘em as fun as possible and bring ya to sweet locations where the energy and vibe is cooler than the other side of the pillow. Then you all eat like royalty and get drunk every night – so I can then just send the bill to Universal Studios 😎 Safe travels, happy you loved @hobbsandshaw and see ya down the road ~ DJ 🥃 @hhgarcia41 📸 #pressjunket #hawaii
Dwayne, who once revealed that growing up, he and his family didn’t know where their next meal would come from, also revealed to Access what he would tell his former self if given the chance.
“I would tell this guy (pointing to a high school photo of himself) that it’s going to be OK. I was an only child and I was always just so wrapped up in the desire, the ambition and the stress to make a better life for my family,” he said. “I would tell him that it’s going to be OK and things are going to be alright.”
