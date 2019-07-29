Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gushes Over Mom Feeling Proud of His Accomplishments

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson loves to make his mom proud!

The actor gushed to Access’ Scott Evans about what it truly means to have his mom so proud of all his huge accomplishments, including starring in the new flick, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

The 47-year-old star, who grew up in Hawaii, told Access why his mom, Ata Johnson, started to cry the second she heard him speak in Samoan, which is the language of their ancestors, while shooting a scene for the “Fast & Furious” spin-off.

“I look over and my mom is crying so hard,” he confessed to Access. “(They were) proud tears and I have goosebumps now.”

Adding, “She was just so proud that for the very first time in a big global movie, a popcorn movie, that the Samoan culture is being featured.”

Dwayne, who once revealed that growing up, he and his family didn’t know where their next meal would come from, also revealed to Access what he would tell his former self if given the chance.

“I would tell this guy (pointing to a high school photo of himself) that it’s going to be OK. I was an only child and I was always just so wrapped up in the desire, the ambition and the stress to make a better life for my family,” he said. “I would tell him that it’s going to be OK and things are going to be alright.”