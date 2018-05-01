'DWTS: Athletes' Premiere: Jamie Anderson And Johnny Damon Eliminated, Plus The Early Frontrunners

Johnny Damon and Emma Slater perform on "Dancing With The Stars: Athletes" episode 1. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)
The "Dancing with the Stars: Athlete" edition kicked off on Monday night and while some early frontrunners emerged, two athletes were sent packing immediately after their first dance.
Who Got Eliminated:
Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson earned only a 19 out of 30 points for her viennese waltz with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, which resulted in her going home. The judges thought that the snowboarder lost her footing throughout the dance and judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Jamie she thought she was probably more graceful than she thought she was. Jamie, who looked flustered throughout rehearsals, confessed to Artem, "I do not know how to do anything I’m doing." Aww. She was a good sport about the early elimination.
Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev perform on "Dancing With The Stars: Athletes" episode 1. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)
Johnny Damon and Emma Slater were sent packing as well after they earned only 18 out of 30 points for their fox trot. The former MLB pitcher, 44, struck out on the dance floor after revealing he had zero dance experience and had become a full-time dad in recent years. "I’ve been embarrassed on national TV so many times," he said.
The Frontrunners:
Surprise! Former Washington Redskins cornerback turned NFL analyst Josh Norman has some fancy footwork despite never having any previous dance experience. The 30-year-old strutted his stuff with a cha cha with Sharna Burgess. He got solid reviews from the judges with Len saying he was quite impressed and Bruno saying he had "natural musicality."
Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess perform on "Dancing With The Stars: Athletes" episode 1. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)
Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson cha cha'd right to 24 out of 30 points with solid 8s across the board. The Olympic figure skater was on fire on the "DWTS" dance floor. Bruno Tonioli gave rave reviews, calling the 28-year-old, "angel of the ballroom" and said he has the "hip action of the devil — everything I like!" Carrie Ann heaped on praise as well saying Adam was "born to do the show." Adam, who was the first opening gay athlete to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, is definitely going to be one of the ones to beat this season with his precise dance movements, fun personality and love of competition!
Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson perform on "Dancing With The Stars: Athletes" episode 1. (Credit: ABC)
Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten took home some early judging good favor with their salsa, which earned them 23 out of 30 points. "Wow! That was a spicy, crispy, crackle of a salsa," Bruno gushed. "You’re a boss out there,: Carrie Ann said! Len said he was a huge fan and while there were a lot of fancy tricks, he loved the dance. Mirai is a former Olympic figure skater, best known for landing a triple axel at Pyeongchang, and she's going to be a tough competitor for her best friend, Adam.
Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten perform on "Dancing With The Stars: Athletes" episode 1. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)
Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber put their best foot forward with their fox trot and it paid off with 23 points. An emotional Tonya said her road to "Dancing with the Stars" hasn't been easy after becoming disgraced in the skating world. For years she believed "she was nothing," so to be able to compete again meant the world to her. The judges were surprised with her lyrical ability and Carrie Ann told her, "You are a beautiful dancer." Judge Len Goodman seemed to agree, calling her performance "lovely" and "charming."
Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber perform on "Dancing With The Stars: Athletes" episode 1. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)