'DWTS: Athletes' Premiere: Jamie Anderson And Johnny Damon Eliminated, Plus The Early Frontrunners

The "Dancing with the Stars: Athlete" edition kicked off on Monday night and while some early frontrunners emerged, two athletes were sent packing immediately after their first dance.

Who Got Eliminated:

Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson earned only a 19 out of 30 points for her viennese waltz with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, which resulted in her going home. The judges thought that the snowboarder lost her footing throughout the dance and judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Jamie she thought she was probably more graceful than she thought she was. Jamie, who looked flustered throughout rehearsals, confessed to Artem, "I do not know how to do anything I’m doing." Aww. She was a good sport about the early elimination.



