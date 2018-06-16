'DWTS' Star Jenna Johnson Shows Off Close-Up Of Her Engagement Ring From Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson got one big sparkler!

"Dancing with the Stars" pro  Val Chmerkovskiy proposed to his girlfriend and fellow "DWTS" pro Jenna with one huge engagement ring during their trip to Venice, Italy. Val shared a close-up look at his lady's brand new ring, a square diamond with pave diamond band. 

Fiancée . . ????: @dance10jenna ????: @jacobandco

A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

Jenna, 24, was all smiles in the picture, proudly showing off her new bling as Val held her hand. 

It looks like their keeping the engagement bliss going too! The pair went from Italy to Greece and Jenna paired her new ring with a super sweet two-piece swimsuit. 

Absolutely in love with Mykonos ???????? . ????: @asos_us . ????: @myconiankyma

A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on

Talk about an epic "engagement-moon."

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News