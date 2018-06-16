'DWTS' Star Jenna Johnson Shows Off Close-Up Of Her Engagement Ring From Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson got one big sparkler!
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Val Chmerkovskiy proposed to his girlfriend and fellow "DWTS" pro Jenna with one huge engagement ring during their trip to Venice, Italy. Val shared a close-up look at his lady's brand new ring, a square diamond with pave diamond band.
Jenna, 24, was all smiles in the picture, proudly showing off her new bling as Val held her hand.
It looks like their keeping the engagement bliss going too! The pair went from Italy to Greece and Jenna paired her new ring with a super sweet two-piece swimsuit.
Talk about an epic "engagement-moon."