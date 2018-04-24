'DWTS' Stars Kym Johnson Herjavec and Robert Herjavec Welcome Twins — See The Pics!

"Dancing with the Stars" has another couple cuties on their hands!
"DWTS" pro alum Kym Johnson Herjavec and Robert Herjavec welcomed twins on on Monday, April 23. Kym revealed the happy news on her Instagram account with a black and white shot of Robert holding their two babies.
"I never thought my heart could feel so full. We're so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18," she captioned the pics.
Kym, 41, didn't reveal the names of their little bundles of joy, but they'll certainly have good company. Robert has three children from a previous marriage. The twins are Kym's first children.
The "Shark Tank" star and entrepreneur, 55, and the ballroom babe met on the set of "DWTS" when they got paired up together during Season 20. Their chemistry on the dance floor turned into a real life romance, and they wed a year later in summer 2016.
Congrats to the whole family!