Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Makes Red Carpet Debut

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are supporting his daughter Zaya in style!

On Saturday, the 12-year-old made her first red carpet appearance since Dwyane revealed in February that she identifies as a transgender girl.

Zaya, Dwyane and Gabrielle all served up fashion-forward looks at the 2020 Truth Awards, wearing color-coordinated custom suits by celebrity tailor Richfresh. Zaya stole the show in her green dress shirt and blazer, which she paired with black pants and a hot pink belt.

Dwyane took to his Instagram to share how proud he is of his daughter, gushing, “Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Gabrielle also spread the love on her social media, captioning a sweet video of the trio, “We keep moving forward. We keep leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world. Stay put and stay mad if you want. We keep it pushing. Always.”

Dwyane and Gabrielle have been accepting of Zaya since she came out to them. Last month, Dwyane revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that he sought help from the cast of “Pose” to ensure he handled things correctly. “First of all, we got information. We didn’t have a lot of information,” he said. “We reached out about pronouns. Something as simple as pronouns, we wanted to make sure that we didn’t get it wrong. So we reached out about the pronouns and making sure that we said the right things to our daughter.”

— by Katcy Stephan