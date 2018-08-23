Dylan Sprouse Left The Thirstiest Comment On Girlfriend Babara Palvin's Sizzling Instagram

(Instagram)
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially "Suite" hearts.
The "Suite Life of Zack & Cody" star has stopped playing coy about his romance with 24-year-old supermodel Barbara Palvin. While the couple has yet to comment on their relationship, Dylan took their social media flirting to the next level by leaving a thirsty comment on Barbara's sizzling Instagram post.
On Wednesday, the model shared a throwback photo with her 8.5 million Instagram followers from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread in the Bahamas last year. In the pic, Barbara shows off some serious underboob in a frilly red two-piece.
This was more than enough to get Dylan's attention! "Hey cool," the 25-year-old commented. "Just found a new favorite color."
Very subtle, Dylan.
Dylan and Barbara first sparked romance rumors after sharing sweet selfies together while watching the 2018 World Cup in Russia on July 15. They have shared even more loving Instagram posts since, as the couple has spent the past month in Europe together.
Prior to falling for his current boo, Dylan was in a long-term relationship with model Dayna Frazer before calling it quits in 2017. Barbara was previously linked to singers Justin Bieber and Niall Horan.