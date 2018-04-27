Ed Sheeran Brings Back His Lookalike Puppet For His 'Happier' Music Video

Ed Sheeran and his lookalike puppet are back in action!

The 27-year-old crooner released his new music video for his love-gone-wrong single, "Happier," and it features none other than his adorable singing puppet. In the music video, the puppet is seen drinking alone at a bar while he tries to get over his ex (who is made out of balloons!) and seemed to be cheating on him by having dinner with another guy.

"Happier" is off of Ed's latest album ÷ which is pronounced "divide."

The last time we saw the fun puppet was back in Ed's music video for "Sing."

Check out the new music video below!