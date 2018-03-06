Ed Sheeran Sends A Touching Message To A Fan With Cancer: 'Wishing You Lots Of Love'

Ed Sheeran sent a fan battling ovarian cancer a special message — and it's enough to bring you to tears.

Ed heard about British fan Kelly Dimmock's emotional story. According to a BBC video, Kelly has experienced several personal tragedies, including the death of her 9-year-old child back in 2005, as well as a miscarriage. Now, she's battling ovarian cancer and according to her interview with BBC, Ed's heartfelt lyrics have meant a lot to her and her family. She explained that her son would sing the lyrics to Ed's song "Perfect" whenever she would cry, so she told her son, "Well if you learn all the words, maybe Ed will come round for a cup of tea."

And sure enough, Ed came around. The British singer sent Kelly a special video message from Perth. In the video, Ed said, "Hey Kelly, Ed Here. I'm in Perth in the moment but I just heard your story and I'm just sending you a message wishing you lots of love. I hope this makes you smile."

Ed is truly a super sweet guy and hopefully it did make Kelly smile!

Watch the video here.