Eddie Money Dies At 70 Just A Month After Announcing Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer

Eddie Money, the man behind many popular songs from the 80s’ has passed away at 70.

Some of his hit songs include, “Two Tickets To Paradise,” “Baby Hold On,” “Shakin” and “Take Me Home Tonight.”

His family announced in the news in a statement to Variety, “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

The singer had been battling stage 4 esophageal cancer and recently stopped performing due to his health issues. He developed pneumonia while recovering from heart valve surgery.

He spoke openly about his diagnosis during an episode of his reality show, “Real Money” on AXS TV.

Season 2 of his show was supposed to be focusing on his return to performing and revitalizing his singing career.