Eddie Murphy Is Expecting His 10th Child!

Eddie Murphy is going to be a father for the tenth time!

The 57-year-old comedian and his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting a child in December, his rep confirms to Access. This will be the couple's second child after welcoming daughter Izzy Oona in May 2016.

Eddie has eight additional children from previous relationships, including one son with Paulette McNeely, one son with Tamara Hood, five kids with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy and a daughter with "America's Got Talent" judge Melanie "Mel B" Brown.

Rumors of Eddie and Paige's baby on the way first swirled earlier this month, when the 39-year-old mother was photographed showing off her pregnant belly in a curve-flattering pink dress on a Los Angeles stroll.

Congrats to the growing family!