Eddie Murphy’s Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher Announces Sex Of Baby No. 10

It's a boy!
Eddie Murphy's girlfriend, Paige Butcher, revealed the sex of the couple's second child together and the star's 10th kiddo in total!
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher pose on the red carpet during the 18th Annual Mark Twain Prize For Humor at The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts on October 18, 2015 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)
"It's going to be a boy," the 39-year-old shared with TMZ on Friday while running errands in Los Angeles. The expecting momma looked super cute in a gray jersey dress that showed off her growing baby bump.
When asked if she and the comedian were excited about their expecting bundle of joy, she said, "Yes, we are!"
A reporter for the publication also asked if the new baby will be named after his famous dad, she laughed and said, "Possibly. I don't know."
This will be the couple's second child together and Eddie's 10th child overall! The 57-year-old star has nine children by five different women.
Actor Eddie Murphy (R) and model Paige Butcher attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
In addition to 2-year-old Izzy Oona Murphy, whom he shares with Paige, the actor is also the father of Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely. Eddie has five kids with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell - Bria, 28, Miles, 25, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16.
The funny man also has a 27-year-old son Christian with Tamara Hood, and shares his 11-year-old daughter Angel with former Spice Girl Mel B.
Eddie chatted with HipHollywood about his blended family back in 2016. "There is no people not getting along with each other, trippin'," he shared with the publication. "None of that," he added.
The new baby is set to arrive in December, according to several reports, and we're sure he will fit right in with this big happy family!
--Lauren Herbert