Eddie Murphy’s Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher Announces Sex Of Baby No. 10

"It's going to be a boy," the 39-year-old shared with TMZ on Friday while running errands in Los Angeles. The expecting momma looked super cute in a gray jersey dress that showed off her growing baby bump.



When asked if she and the comedian were excited about their expecting bundle of joy, she said, "Yes, we are!"

A reporter for the publication also asked if the new baby will be named after his famous dad, she laughed and said, "Possibly. I don't know."

This will be the couple's second child together and Eddie's 10th child overall! The 57-year-old star has nine children by five different women.