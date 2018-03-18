Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe Welcome Their Second Child

The 36-year-old also told Kelly and Ryan that Iris was excited about having a sibling, even if she couldn’t fully understand it!

"I thought she was a genius child, because she came up to Hannah and started kissing her tummy and saying 'Baby! Baby in there.' And I was like, 'Amazing, what a clever child.' Then, she came up to me, kissed my tummy, kissed her own tummy, and said, 'Baby in there!'" Eddie laughed. "She also calls her toy monkey 'baby,' so I think basically she’s deeply confused."

Congrats to the happy family of four!

