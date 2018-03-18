Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe Welcome Their Second Child

It's a boy for Eddie Redmayne!
The Oscar winner and his high school sweetheart, Hannah Bagshawe, welcomed their second child – Luke Richard Bagshawe – on March 10. The British couple announced their new arrival in Saturday's edition of The Times, and photos of the London newspaper's announcement quickly circulated online.
Luke joins Eddie and Hannah's 1-year-old daughter Iris, who was born in June 2016.
"We've just about got to that stage where we're just beginning to sort of get sleep and remember what that word means," Eddie said of raising Iris on Live With Kelly and Ryan last month. "I'm getting prepped to go back into the trenches."
The 36-year-old also told Kelly and Ryan that Iris was excited about having a sibling, even if she couldn’t fully understand it!
"I thought she was a genius child, because she came up to Hannah and started kissing her tummy and saying 'Baby! Baby in there.' And I was like, 'Amazing, what a clever child.' Then, she came up to me, kissed my tummy, kissed her own tummy, and said, 'Baby in there!'" Eddie laughed. "She also calls her toy monkey 'baby,' so I think basically she’s deeply confused."
Congrats to the happy family of four!
