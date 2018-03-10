Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Her 21-Year-Old Nephew Miles Hurley Was Stabbed Multiple Times In A 'Brutal Attack'

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Access that authorities were called to Ascalon Street in South West London at 8:52 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, following reports of a stabbing. They discovered a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his back. Another man, also 21, was also suffering from stab wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where the first victim remains. His condition is described as "not life-threatening or life-changing." The second victim was discharged following treatment.

Officials say the victims are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of their vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.