Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Her 21-Year-Old Nephew Miles Hurley Was Stabbed Multiple Times In A 'Brutal Attack'

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew was the victim of a "brutal attack."
The "Royals" actress revealed on Twitter that her 21-year-old nephew Miles Hurley was stabbed multiple times on Thursday night in London.
"My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night," she tweeted early Saturday morning. "The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses."
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 09: Elizabeth Hurley and her nephew Miles Hurley attend 'The Royals' New York Series Premiere at The Standard Highline on March 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Access that authorities were called to Ascalon Street in South West London at 8:52 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, following reports of a stabbing. They discovered a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his back. Another man, also 21, was also suffering from stab wounds.
Both men were taken to the hospital, where the first victim remains. His condition is described as "not life-threatening or life-changing." The second victim was discharged following treatment.
Officials say the victims are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of their vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
At just 21, Miles has already found major success in the modeling industry, working with brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein and Roberto Cavalli.
Miles talked about his relationship with his famous aunt in an interview with The Telegraph in 2013, saying, "I'm really close to my aunt and she's very supporting of everything I do. The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody."
-- Gabi Duncan