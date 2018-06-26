Elizabeth Smart Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Matthew Gilmour

Elizabeth Smart has reason to celebrate – she's pregnant again!
The author, activist and kidnapping survivor is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Matthew Gilmour, and shared the happy and "pretty HUGE" news with a festive Instagram announcement on Tuesday.
Elizabeth posted a sonogram photo and revealed in her caption that the little one is due in November, adding a string of heart and party popper emojis to illustrate her excitement.
The 30-year-old became a household name after being abducted from her Utah home as a teen in 2002. After nine months in captivity, she was rescued and returned safely to her family and has since become an outspoken advocate for missing persons and victims' rights.
In May, Elizabeth reflected on the aftermath of her harrowing experience, explaining in a candid and heartfelt Instagram post why she's chosen to forgive her captors.
"Holding onto the negativity, pain, and suffering from my past doesn't allow me to embrace and live my life fully now," she wrote in part at the time. "It didn't happen overnight, and my family and God we’re absolutely instrumental in coming to this place. But I believe everyone should have a chance at happiness and I refuse to let mine pass me by."
She and Matthew tied the knot in Hawaii in 2012 and are now parents to 3-year-old daughter Chloe and 14-month-old son James, who make frequent appearances on Elizabeth's social media pages.
Congrats to the soon-to-be family of five!
-- Erin Biglow