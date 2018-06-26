Elizabeth Smart Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Matthew Gilmour

Elizabeth Smart has reason to celebrate – she's pregnant again!

The author, activist and kidnapping survivor is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Matthew Gilmour, and shared the happy and "pretty HUGE" news with a festive Instagram announcement on Tuesday.

Elizabeth posted a sonogram photo and revealed in her caption that the little one is due in November, adding a string of heart and party popper emojis to illustrate her excitement.

Pretty HUGE news!!!!!! We’re expecting baby #3 in November!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️????????????????????????????????????????????????

A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on

The 30-year-old became a household name after being abducted from her Utah home as a teen in 2002. After nine months in captivity, she was rescued and returned safely to her family and has since become an outspoken advocate for missing persons and victims' rights.

In May, Elizabeth reflected on the aftermath of her harrowing experience, explaining in a candid and heartfelt Instagram post why she's chosen to forgive her captors.

A question I’m always asked when I speak is, “have you forgiven your captors?” Yes. But when I say yes, I don’t mean I think their actions are acceptable. For example I will never be ok with rape, abuse, or kidnapping. But to me forgiveness is another word for self love, and perhaps the greatest form of self love. And I forgive my captors because I love myself enough to want happiness, joy, and freedom. And holding onto the negativity, pain, and suffering from my past doesn’t allow me to embrace and live my life fully now. It didn’t happen overnight, and my family and God we’re absolutely instrumental in coming to this place. But I believe everyone should have a chance at happiness and I refuse to let mine pass me by. ???? #nevergiveup #miracleshappen #forgiveness #selflove #workingeveryday

A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on

"Holding onto the negativity, pain, and suffering from my past doesn't allow me to embrace and live my life fully now," she wrote in part at the time. "It didn't happen overnight, and my family and God we’re absolutely instrumental in coming to this place. But I believe everyone should have a chance at happiness and I refuse to let mine pass me by."

She and Matthew tied the knot in Hawaii in 2012 and are now parents to 3-year-old daughter Chloe and 14-month-old son James, who make frequent appearances on Elizabeth's social media pages.

Congrats to the soon-to-be family of five!

-- Erin Biglow

