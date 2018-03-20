Ellen DeGeneres Makes Olympians Scott Moir & Tessa Virtue Prove Their Not A Couple

Fans were obsessed with the super hot chemistry between Olympic ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue, which nearly melted the ice during the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The duo, who won gold medals during the Winter Games, wowed with their steamy performance to Moulin Rouge — and it was so hot that people couldn't stop questioning whether or not the skaters were a couple off the ice. Naturally, Ellen DeGeneres demanded to know if they were dating when she brought them on the show this week.

"We did date when we were kids when we we 7 and 9, but we didn't talk to each other," Scott explained. "I remember when we were skating, we would hold hands and avoid eye contact. In order to advance our partnership we had to put the hot and heavy relationship on the side."

"It meant you had to break up with me," Tessa chimed in.

"None of my friends have let me live that down since," Scott kidded back.

