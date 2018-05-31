Ellen DeGeneres Meets Gorillas In Rwanda In Incredible Trip With The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund

Ellen DeGeneres is living out her dreams in real life!

After her wife, Portia de Rossi, surprised her with a trip to meet gorillas through The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, Ellen finally got her wish and shared behind-the-scenes pictures of herself meeting the gorillas in their natural habitat.

In several videos and pictures posted to Ellen's Instagram, she can be spotted seeing a mountain gorilla for the first time as he comes out of the jungle.

"I can’t begin to describe what this experience was like, or how much it means to me. I’m so grateful," Ellen wrote alongside the video of the gorilla emerging from the jungle. In the video, Ellen can be seen crouching in the far right of the screen and is wearing a hat.