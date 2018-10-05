Ellen Pompeo Gives A Shoutout To 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Star Jesse Williams On His Parenting Skills

The actor appeared to be doing the school run for his kids, Sadie, 4, and Maceo, 3. Jesse, 37, and his ex, Aryn, have been in a longtime custody battle following a bitter divorce.

Earlier this summer, Jesse was ordered to pay his ex $50,629 a month in child support, in addition to the $50,696-a-month spousal support he was already paying her.

In previous court documents in 2017, Aryn had alleged that Jesse did not prioritize his children, had "a revolving door of intimate partners," and also cited a driving incident as she sought to get sole custody of their two children.

Jessie filed for divorce in April 2017 after four and a half years of marriage. The former couple are still working out their custody agreement and split.