Ellen Pompeo Gives A Shoutout To 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Star Jesse Williams On His Parenting Skills

Ellen Pompeo and Jesse Williams share a sweet pic. (Credit: Instagram)
The Seattle Grace squad sticks together! Ellen Pompeo gave a sweet shoutout to her "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Jesse Williams for his great parenting skills on Thursday, a special nod consign his long custody battle with his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.
Ellen posted a picture on Thursday, October 4, of Jesse in his car with a children's lunch box in his hand, and he has a sweet smile. She captioned the pic, "Shoutout to all the dads doing their part holding it down showing up for their babies...@ijessewilliams 👓❤️💋."
The actor appeared to be doing the school run for his kids, Sadie, 4, and Maceo, 3. Jesse, 37, and his ex, Aryn, have been in a longtime custody battle following a bitter divorce.
Earlier this summer, Jesse was ordered to pay his ex $50,629 a month in child support, in addition to the $50,696-a-month spousal support he was already paying her.
In previous court documents in 2017, Aryn had alleged that Jesse did not prioritize his children, had "a revolving door of intimate partners," and also cited a driving incident as she sought to get sole custody of their two children.
Jessie filed for divorce in April 2017 after four and a half years of marriage. The former couple are still working out their custody agreement and split.