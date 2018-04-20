Ellen Pompeo Writes An Emotional Goodbye To 'Grey's' Stars Sarah Drew & Jessica Capshaw

Ellen Pompeo is having a tough time saying goodbye to her "Grey's Anatomy" co-stars, Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw. The two actress' announced earlier this year that they would be exiting the show after this season.

Ellen penned a touching tribute to each on Instagram on Thursday night following the season finale of "Grey's."

"Boom... @thank you @jessicacapshaw for bringing it the way you have brought it for 10 amazing years... what a blessing you are and what a contribution you made to television history. Lit that screen up with your glow on the LGBT community... making a difference and making it all look so easy... ⭐️⭐️⭐️💥💥❤️💔⭐️GOAT #representationmatters #loveyou," she shared.