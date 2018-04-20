Ellen Pompeo Writes An Emotional Goodbye To 'Grey's' Stars Sarah Drew & Jessica Capshaw

Ellen Pompeo is having a tough time saying goodbye to her "Grey's Anatomy" co-stars, Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw. The two actress' announced earlier this year that they would be exiting the show after this season. 

Ellen penned a touching tribute to each on Instagram on Thursday night following the season finale of "Grey's." 

"Boom... @thank you @jessicacapshaw for bringing it the way you have brought it for 10 amazing years... what a blessing you are and what a contribution you made to television history. Lit that screen up with your glow on the LGBT community... making a difference and making it all look so easy... ⭐️⭐️⭐️💥💥❤️💔⭐️GOAT #representationmatters #loveyou," she shared. 

Her tribute to Sarah was about how much joy she brought to the show over her 9-year run.

"THANK YOU to this lady....@thesarahdrew you served up the sugar and spice for 9 years and it's been a blast. Your passion and talent for storytelling has touched so many people provoked thought and Greys is a better show because of it and you. ❤️💔💋🔥🔥🔥⭐️⭐️⭐️#japrilfansdontplay." 

Aww, these two stars will definitely be missed. 

