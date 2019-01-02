Sophia Grace, 15, is saying goodbye to tutus and rapping Nicki Minaj and saying hello to a brand new image — along with a new rap video!

The viral star rose to fame seven years ago as an adorable British tot who rapped Nicki Minaj with her cousin Rosie on the “Ellen” show, but now she’s all grown up and trying to set the record straight about her future as a pop star. Sophia dropped a new music video titled “Can’t Sleep” and opened up about how she’s tired of people looking at her like she’s a child during a speaking portion at the top of the video.

“People saying they want me to be the same as I was before,” she says in the voiceover. “It annoys me because I’m not that person anymore and they always ask me to go back to how I was, but I’m different and that’s not who I am. So I want to show people I’m a different person now and I’ve changed, but that’s okay because everyone changes.”

Sophia doesn’t stop there either — the music video’s lyrics show how she is protesting her former image.

“I’ve been on a leash, now I’m taking control. I’ve been under pressure, but that’s just how it goes,” Sophia sings.

Sophia also shared a photo of her new grownup look on her Instagram account. She’s posing on a set of stairs in a tight black dress with a deep V-neck and giving the camera a sultry gaze.

What do you think of Sophia Grace’s new music and new look!?