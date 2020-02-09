Elton John Hugs And Honors Bernie Taupin As They Take Home Oscar: ‘He’s Always Been There For Me’

Elton John and Bernie Taupin are celebrating a big Oscars win!

The longtime collaborators took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” the hit Taron Egerton-helmed biopic about Elton’s career and their friendship.

The big win brought Bernie his first Oscar and Elton his second. The “Your Song” crooner had been nominated three times previously for his trio of “The Lion King” hits, “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and he and lyricist Tim Rice took home the award for the latter.

As they walked onstage to accept their award, Bernie and Elton hugged and paid tribute to each other.

“Being here with this guy … I don’t have words for it. This is just justification for 53 years of just hammering it out and doing what we do,” Bernie gushed.

Elton, meanwhile, called Bernie “the constant thing” in his life.

“When I was screwed up, when I was normal, he’s always been there for me,” he said.

Both men also celebrated their significant others.

“Heather Taupin, you have my back 24 hours a day. Your beauty, grace and good humor – just, I love you,” he told his wife.

Elton kept it simple while honoring his husband David Furnish, saying, “David, I love you so much.”