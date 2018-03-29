Elton John Reveals He Still Hasn't Been Invited To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding

"It's rolling distance. I'm on a hill so I could just roll down there," he joked, noting the close proximity of his London home to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Harry and Meghan will say "I do."

Of course, there's also the question of Elton lending more than just his presence.

The possibility that he'll sing at the couple's reception has been speculated since their engagement, and he's not the only rumored act on deck.

Spice Girls singer Mel B made headlines during an appearance on "The Real" in February, when she said that she and her four bandmates had been invited to Harry and Meghan's big day and went on to hint that they would be performing as well.