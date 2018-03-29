Elton John Reveals He Still Hasn't Been Invited To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding

Elton John is still waiting for a special delivery from the royal family.
The music legend admitted that he has yet to receive an official invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, telling BBC Radio 2 on Thursday that his mailbox remains empty.
"I can't, because we haven't had an invitation yet," he said, when asked if he could confirm whether he'll be attending the May 19 event.
Kensington Palace announced last week that 600 royal invites had been sent out, but it would be surprising if Elton got left off the guest list. The singer was there for Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials, and was close with William and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.
Friday marks just 50 days until Harry and Meghan walk down the aisle, but Elton doesn't seem concerned with the dwindling time frame. The five-time Grammy winner said it won't be difficult for him to make an appearance with or without an invitation.
"It's rolling distance. I'm on a hill so I could just roll down there," he joked, noting the close proximity of his London home to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Harry and Meghan will say "I do."
Of course, there's also the question of Elton lending more than just his presence.
The possibility that he'll sing at the couple's reception has been speculated since their engagement, and he's not the only rumored act on deck.
Spice Girls singer Mel B made headlines during an appearance on "The Real" in February, when she said that she and her four bandmates had been invited to Harry and Meghan's big day and went on to hint that they would be performing as well.
In response to a joking inquiry about his chances of joining the musical lineup, Elton seemed to throw a bit of shade at the girl group.
"Oh probably, yeah, and Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar," he deadpanned. "I mean, the Spice Girls, no one's going to beat them off the stage are they? I mean they're just huge."
-- Erin Biglow