Elton John Sets The Record Straight On Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Private Jet To His Villa

Elton John is defending his friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry against the “unnecessary press intrusion” after they traveled on a private jet to his Nice villa last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their son Archie to stay at the rockstar’s home just days after returning from a holiday in Ibiza.

The couple was accused of hypocrisy for choosing to travel on private planes, that use approximately seven times the emissions as a commercial flight, while campaigning for action on climate change and the protection of the environment.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” Elton wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer explained that he felt a “sense of obligation” to protect Harry and his family on behalf of one of his dearest friends, the late Princess Diana.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home,” Elton went on. “To maintain a high level of protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint.”

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis,” he concluded.

Meghan and Harry’s flight to Nice last Wednesday was their third private jet flight in eight days following the Duke’s trip to Sicily for a Google climate summit.