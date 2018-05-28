Emilia Wickstead Says She's 'Extremely Saddened' By Reports That She Criticized Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

Emilia Wickstead is speaking out.
The designer reportedly took issue with Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress, saying it is "identical" to a dress from her own line, according to The Daily Mail.
But now Wickstead, who is one of Kate's favorite designers, is speaking out about the controversy.
"I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and on-line over the past few days," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday.
"Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her," she continued.
"I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy – a huge inspiration to me," she added.
"I wish Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a wonderful, happy and love filled life together," she concluded.
Meghan has not publicly spoken about the dress drama.
-- Stephanie Swaim