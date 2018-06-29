Emilie de Ravin Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 — See Her Cute Announcement!

Emilie de Ravin is pregnant with her second child!
The "Once Upon A Time" star announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Friday with a sweet picture where she's holding up her pregnancy test. She is all smiles in the pic and revealed that she was expected a baby boy with her fiance Eric Bilitch.
"Coming this fall...Baby boy makes 4! Eric & I could not be more excited to share our happy news with y’all & Vera is over the moon about becoming a big sister! 👩🏼🧔🏻👧🏼👶🏼💙 @ericbilitch #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner," she wrote alongside the pic.
Emilie and Eric are already parents to daughter, Vera. The Australian-born actress announced the arrival of her 2-year-old daughter in an adorable Twitter post in March 2016.
Welcome to the big wide world!" The 36-year-old star tweeted. "Vera Audrey de Ravin-Bilitch born March 12th 2016. Couldn’t be happier! So in love with our little girl!"
Congrats on the growing family!
