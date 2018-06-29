Emilie de Ravin Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 — See Her Cute Announcement!

Emilie de Ravin is pregnant with her second child!

The "Once Upon A Time" star announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Friday with a sweet picture where she's holding up her pregnancy test. She is all smiles in the pic and revealed that she was expected a baby boy with her fiance Eric Bilitch.

"Coming this fall...Baby boy makes 4! Eric & I could not be more excited to share our happy news with y’all & Vera is over the moon about becoming a big sister! 👩🏼🧔🏻👧🏼👶🏼💙 @ericbilitch #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner," she wrote alongside the pic.