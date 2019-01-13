Emily Blunt and John Krasinski did not mess around when it came to their 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards show looks!

The happy couple was white-hot as they hit the blue carpet! John served up some major James Bond vibes in a black button down and tux pants teamed with a white dinner jacket. Meanwhile, Emily looked stunning in a sparkling white gown with a peephole neckline.

The embellished dress featured sparkly straps and showed off her fabulous physique! She teamed the look with a set of dangling earrings and a matching clutch!

The duo definitely have a big night ahead! Emily’s film “Mary Poppins Returns” is up for multiple Critics’ Choice Awards!

