Emily Ratajkowski Is Arrested Protesting The Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination In Washington D.C.

"Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men," Emily wrote alongside a photo of her holding a sign that read "Respect female existence or expect our resistance."

Thousands of protesters — including sexual assault survivors and their friends and family members —marched on Washington from the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, where Kavanaugh currently works, to the Hart Senate Office Building in a final effort to get senators to vote no on his confirmation.

Amy Schumer was also in the crowd and was also arrested. A source told NBC News that Capitol Police made an estimated 100 arrests and this was the largest demonstration against Kavanaugh to date.