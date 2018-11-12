Emily Ratajkowski Rocks A Teeny Tiny Bikini In Australia

Emily Ratajkowski is on fire Down Under in a barely-there bikini!
The 27-year-old model showed off her incredible figure while she visited Sydney, Australia, for the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards
While soaking up the sun, the Inamorataswim designer snapped some photos of herself modeling her itty-bitty swimwear.
She popped a candid pose on a set of stairs and gave fans a good look at her booty in a white, thong bikini and a white tank top.
She also lounged by the pool in the same white suit, displaying every curve and her *very* defined abs – although she may have some wicked tan lines to worry about in that stringy thing!
The "Blurred Lines" bombshell made a stop in Las Vegas on Friday, November 9, for the 2018 Revolve Awards ahead of her trip to Australia. At that event, she was honored with Revolve’s Woman of the Year and accepted the award in a fitted maroon suit paired with a classic black, strappy sandal.
Emily also made a stop at Access Live earlier in the week where she dished all about being arrested earlier this week. Check it out in the video below!