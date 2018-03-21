Emily Ratajkowski Shares Completely Nude Snap: I'm 'Posing For My Husband'

Emily Ratajkowski is showing (nearly) everything off!
The 26-year-old model flaunted her super sexy bod in a nude snap posted on her Instagram on Wednesday. The only thing the stunner was wearing was a straw hat and a set of hoop earrings — and she used her hands and her leg propped up to keep the photo slightly censored. She captioned the super sexy shot, "Posing for my husband like."
Emily married her boyfriend of a few short weeks,Sebastian Bear-McClard, in a surprise city hall wedding last month. She shared the news on her Instagram story!
Earlier in the day, she also shared this snap where she's stretched out on a sun lounger. She seems to be on vacation with her husband in Antelope Canyon at celebrity hotspot resort, Amangiri. The destination is known for its stunning vistas, relaxed décor and indoor outdoor vibe.
The swimsuit model and actress is no stranger to showing off her hot body. She regularly shows off her pert posterior in tiny-bottomed bikinis from her swimsuit line, Inamorata Swim.
One thing is for sure, we doubt Emily's husband is bummed about going on vacation with his stunning bride!