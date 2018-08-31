Eminem Drops Surprise New Album 'Kamikaze'

Eminem had one shot, one opportunity to surprise us all with the follow-up album to 2017's "Revival” – and he did not disappoint!
The rapper released his new album "Kamikaze" unexpectedly on Thursday night at 12 AM ET. The album was executive produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre and features a variety of artists including Eminem's manager Paul Rosenberg, Royce Da 5'9", and Jessie Reyez.
Em's new album includes 13 tracks, clocking in at around 45 minutes. He addresses multiple topics and personalities including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, the Grammy Awards, and the press.Eminem posted a photo of the album cover on his Twitter Thursday evening to announce the release.
Tried not 2 overthink this 1…enjoy," the rapper captioned the tweet.
The album art features the rear end of a fighter plane with the tail marked "FU-2," which shares a striking resemblance to the cover of the 1986 Beastie Boys' album –leading fans to believe that Marshall might be a bit of a stan!
"Kamikaze" is the 45-year-old’s 10th studio album and he definitely isn't holding back on this one.