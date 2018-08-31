Eminem Drops Surprise New Album 'Kamikaze'

Eminem had one shot, one opportunity to surprise us all with the follow-up album to 2017's "Revival” – and he did not disappoint!

The rapper released his new album "Kamikaze" unexpectedly on Thursday night at 12 AM ET. The album was executive produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre and features a variety of artists including Eminem's manager Paul Rosenberg, Royce Da 5'9", and Jessie Reyez.