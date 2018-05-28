Eminem Speaks Out After Nicki Minaj Say's They're Dating: 'Just Text Me Later We'll Talk About It'

Eminem has spoken!
Nicki Minaj turned heads this week when she said in an Instagram comment that she's dating Eminem.
Fans were quite shocked, and it seems like she was joking.
But now, it seems Em might be interested in starting up a romance with her Minajesty.
The rapper was at a show on Sunday, where he jokingly gave his "bae" Nicki Minaj a shout out.
"Yo Boston, how many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj?," he asked onstage.
"One more time: Let me make sure so I can actually make this official. How many people want me to date Nicki Minaj?" he continued."Well god***it, me too!"
"Nicki if you get this message, just text me later we'll talk about it," he added.
The "Anaconda" singer did get the message and took to Twitter to respond.
"LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me," she wrote.
"Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse," she wrote.
Rap's royal couple could be in the works!
-- Stephanie Swaim