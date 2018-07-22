Emma Stone Attends Pal Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Concert With Gigi Hadid

Still a Swiftie! Emma Stone and Taylor Swift's longtime friendship hasn't gone out of "Style."

The Oscar winner was spotted at Tay's "reputation" tour stop in New Jersey on Friday night, where she enjoyed the show alongside famous buds Gigi Hadid and Jack Antonoff.

A fellow concertgoer posted photos and video of the gang at MetLife Stadium, where they appeared to be gathered in a private VIP tent. Emma and Gigi both opted for casual chic attire, with Emma donning light-wash denim and a dark sleeveless blouse, and Gigi adding a gold belt to her all-black ensemble for a pop of color.