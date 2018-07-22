Emma Stone Attends Pal Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Concert With Gigi Hadid

Still a Swiftie! Emma Stone and Taylor Swift's longtime friendship hasn't gone out of "Style."
The Oscar winner was spotted at Tay's "reputation" tour stop in New Jersey on Friday night, where she enjoyed the show alongside famous buds Gigi Hadid and Jack Antonoff.
A fellow concertgoer posted photos and video of the gang at MetLife Stadium, where they appeared to be gathered in a private VIP tent. Emma and Gigi both opted for casual chic attire, with Emma donning light-wash denim and a dark sleeveless blouse, and Gigi adding a gold belt to her all-black ensemble for a pop of color.
Emma and Taylor haven't been photographed together in years, so this long-awaited reunion warmed fans' hearts across social media.
The stars have been pals for more than a decade, first posing together on the red carpet for 2008's Young Hollywood Awards. They stepped out for multiple events in subsequent years, including the premiere of Emma's now-classic teen comedy "Easy A" in 2010 and Vanity Fair's Oscar party in 2011.
Despite keeping their friendship mostly under the radar since, Taylor may have Emma to thank for a major development in her love life.
Emma is rumored to have introduced the singer to her British beau Joe Alwyn, after he worked alongside the redhead in their upcoming period film "The Favourite."
