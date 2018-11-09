Emma Stone Changed Her Name Because She Wanted To Be A Spice Girl

Looks like Emma Stone and Adele will have to battle it out for biggest ever Spice Girls fan!

It's no secret that the 30-year-old actress is obsessed with the pop combo – she was nearly brought to tears after receiving a video message from Mel B. back in 2014!

On Thursday's "The Tonight Show tarring Jimmy Fallon," she discussed her shameless obsession with the '90s girl group, specifically Emma Bunton (AKA Baby Spice).