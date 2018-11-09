Emma Stone Changed Her Name Because She Wanted To Be A Spice Girl

Looks like Emma Stone and Adele will have to battle it out for biggest ever Spice Girls fan!
It's no secret that the 30-year-old actress is obsessed with the pop combo – she was nearly brought to tears after receiving a video message from Mel B. back in 2014!
On Thursday's "The Tonight Show tarring Jimmy Fallon," she discussed her shameless obsession with the '90s girl group, specifically Emma Bunton (AKA Baby Spice).
"I was super blonde and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice. And guess what? Now I am," she said.
Emma stuck with the name once her acting career took off, but she revealed that the name change actually happened in second grade.
Emma Stone walks the red carpet ahead of the 'The Favourite' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Getty Images)
"The Help" star has plans to make arrangements to see The Spice Girls reunion tour and admitted that she has already been to a few of their past shows.
"I saw them in concert in the '90s. I saw them at 02 Arena in 2008, and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that somehow. I don't think tickets are on sale yet, but I'm going to figure it out."
We are ready to spice up our lives too, Emma!