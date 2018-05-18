Emma Thompson Shuts Down Royal Wedding Question In Interview: 'Stop It!'

Don't ask Emma Thompson about the royal wedding!

The British actress was promoting BBC2's "King Lear" when she was asked by a reporter from Sky News about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming wedding.

"Not a single thought in my head about it to share with you," she said.

"Really, I have nothing to say about it," she added.

The reporter went on to ask, "Do you wish them well?"

"Obviously, yes. But I don't know them," she replied.

Thompson appeared to be over the line of questioning at that point.

"Stop it! Just stop it, ok? Stop doing the 'oh, let's talk about the royal wedding'," she said as we walked away from the interview.

As Emma stepped over to her next interview, she made sure to warn the reporter to not ask about the royal wedding.

Lesson learned! Watch the entire exchange below.

