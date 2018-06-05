'Empire's' Grace Byers Joins 'The Gifted'

"Empire's" Grace Byers is headed to "The Gifted."

Grace is set to play a new character called Reeva, described as a "smart, charming, authoritative, elegant, beautiful woman who is ruthless in her efforts to fight for her people," according to Fox.

"She leads an elite band of followers and has a soft spot for her new recruits, but is still capable of extreme violence in defense of her vision," read a character description from the network.

Grace Byers attends the 2017 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 15, 2017 in New York City

Grace Byers attends the 2017 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 15, 2017 in New York City (FOX)

WATCH: 'The Gifted' Stars Tease Season 2 & What's Next After The Fall Of The Mutant Underground

Reeva will join up with Polaris, Andy and the Frost Sisters, who split from the mutant underground at the end of Season 1, to together form the Inner Circle.

"The Gifted" is set to return to Fox for its second season this fall.

-- Jolie Lash

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News