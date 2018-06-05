'Empire's' Grace Byers Joins 'The Gifted'

"Empire's" Grace Byers is headed to "The Gifted."



Grace is set to play a new character called Reeva, described as a "smart, charming, authoritative, elegant, beautiful woman who is ruthless in her efforts to fight for her people," according to Fox.

"She leads an elite band of followers and has a soft spot for her new recruits, but is still capable of extreme violence in defense of her vision," read a character description from the network.