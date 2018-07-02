Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova's Twins Adorably Cheer On Different World Cup Teams

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's family divided!
On Sunday, Anna proved her family is total goals in a sweet snap with her babies dressed up to cheer on their favorite soccer teams. There's only one problem – Nicholas and Lucy are rooting for two different countries!
The adorable kiddos were outfitted in opposing jerseys for a good reason. While 43-year-old singer is from Spain, his tennis pro wife is from Moscow, Russia. Unfortunately for Enrique, Russia's team surpassed expectations and beat Spain in a stunning upset on Sunday –eliminating the team from the bracket.
In June, to celebrate the beginning of the World Cup, both parents shared adorable pics of themselves with one of their twins watching the game. The "Hero" singer was pictured in front of his big screen TV with one of his kiddos on his shoulders, while Anna was snapped with her little one holding onto a Team Russia ball.
Spain may be out of the World Cup, but in Enrique and Anna's family they're all winners!