Enrique Iglesias Makes His Baby Giggle With His Whale Noises & It's The Cutest Thing Ever

Looks like Enrique Iglesias can speak whale!
In an adorable video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer makes his daughter crack up by making whale noises and spitting water into the air. His 6-month-old baby girl, dressed in a pink swimsuit and matching sunhat, can't get enough of her dad's antics!
Enrique appeared to have a whale of a time spending the holiday with his family. The "Hero" singer has been busy traveling the world and performing around Europe, South America and Israel this past spring, but he missed his babies "like crazy" while he was on the road.
"I miss my family like crazy," he told the Associated Press. "But I love doing what I do, which is being on stage and just being surrounded by my fans. Those are the two things I love most in my life."
Since returning home in June, Enrique and his wife Anna Kournikova have shared several cute snaps with their twins. The 43-year-old was even caught watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup and cheering on his home country of Spain with one of his little ones, while Moscow-native Anna rooted for Team Russia.
This family is total goals!