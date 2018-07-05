Enrique Iglesias Makes His Baby Giggle With His Whale Noises & It's The Cutest Thing Ever

Enrique appeared to have a whale of a time spending the holiday with his family. The "Hero" singer has been busy traveling the world and performing around Europe, South America and Israel this past spring, but he missed his babies "like crazy" while he was on the road.

"I miss my family like crazy," he told the Associated Press. "But I love doing what I do, which is being on stage and just being surrounded by my fans. Those are the two things I love most in my life."