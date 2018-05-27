Enrique Iglesias Misses His Newborn Twins 'Like Crazy' While Touring The World

Pop star Enrique Iglesias misses his newborn twins "like crazy." But he says performing for his fans is the next best thing to being home.

While the Spanish singer has traditionally kept his personal life private, he and his wife, former tennis player Anna Kournikova, took to social media last week to share some rare photos and videos of themselves and their children. He said he wanted to open up to his fans because they have given him so much.

"I don't mind sharing part of my life with them," he told The Associated Press. "I always have, in a way, through my music."