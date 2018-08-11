Erika Christensen Gives Birth At Home & Husband Cole Maness Delivers

Erika Christensen gives birth at home and her husband delivered!
The "Parenthood" star posted an adorable pic on Instagram Saturday of her sitting in bed holding her newborn while her husband, Cole Maness, rests his head on her shoulder.
Cole unexpectedly had to deliver the baby because according to Erika, she "didn't call the doc until far too late."
"It happened! It happened this morning," Erika wrote. "And it will go down in family history because babygirl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself. My fault entirely as I didnt know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world."
The pic was taken by Erika's mom who rushed over when she heard the news.
The actress revealed her baby daughter's name is Polly and described her as "chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful" in her photo caption.
Erika and Cole were married in 2015. Polly is their second child after their 2-year-old, Shane Maness.
Congrats, Erika & Cole!