Ethan Dolan & Grayson Dolan Get Into The Holiday Spirit In A Cute Way

Ethan and Grayson Dolan are getting ready for the Holidays.

The YouTube royalty twins got a tree for Christmas and Ethan shared a festive snap of them at the tree lot.

"Got our Christmas tree," Ethan wrote.

Got our Christmas tree

A post shared by ᴇᴛʜᴀɴ ᴅᴏʟᴀɴ (@ethandolan) on

Fans of the twins loved the adorable holiday photo and sounded off in the comments.

"I feel like it might be illegal to be this adorable," one stan wrote.

"STOP BEING SO DAMN CUTE," another wrote.

"You guys are wayyyy to cute but love it haha," a third person wrote.

The twins are known to get into the spirit of the season.

Back in Halloween they both carved some spooky pumpkins!

Me and E had a pumpkin carving contest. Comment who you think won ????????

A post shared by ɢʀᴀʏsᴏɴ ᴅᴏʟᴀɴ (@graysondolan) on

"Me and E had a pumpkin carving contest. Comment who you think won," Grayson wrote.

Grayson also had a really creepy makeup look for Halloween!

I love Halloween ????

A post shared by ɢʀᴀʏsᴏɴ ᴅᴏʟᴀɴ (@graysondolan) on

"I love Halloween," he wrote at the time.

Ethan went for a pumpkin-inspired look.

"Sister stapled," he wrote. "@jamescharles you are a very talented young sis," he wrote referencing influencer James Charles who did his makeup look.

Check out the Dolan Twins collab with James Charles below:

